VICTORIA – The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) is set to honour world record-holding sailor Jeanne Socrates with an installment along the Inner Harbour on Thursday.

Socrates, 77, broke the world record for oldest person to sail around the world unassisted and nonstop back in September. Without the use of an engine, Socrates endured a roughly 366-day voyage around the globe, besting the previous record holder, a 71-year-old Japanese man who completed the journey in 2005.

Before claiming the world record, Socrates already held the record for oldest woman to sail around the world back in 2013.

While the GVHA has not announced what the harbour installment will be, the organization says that it will be located along the lower causeway of the Inner Harbour.

The full naming ceremony and reveal is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday with Socrates in attendance. The GVHA is encouraging the community to attend the event, and says that no RSVP is necessary.