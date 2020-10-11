VANCOUVER -- Mounties have released a photo of a "vehicle of interest" in an incident on a Vancouver Island highway Saturday that left a woman in her 20s dead.

Police are looking to speak to the driver of a brown 1991 Chevrolet Suburban with damage to the driver's side headlight and bug screen. The vehicle has the licence plate PD929F and was last seen on Saturday's 5:15 p.m. BC Ferries sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its driver should call Const. Pelat of RCMP Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services at 250-954-2952 and cite file number 2020-430, police said in a news release Sunday.

Highway 19 near Parksville was closed for several hours on Saturday as police investigated what they called, at the time, a "suspicious death."

"Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the woman’s death, however early indications are she was the victim of a hit and run," RCMP said in their statement Sunday.

Police did not say whether they believe the vehicle they're looking for is the one that struck and killed the woman, whose body was discovered on the highway's median Saturday morning.

Sunday's RCMP statement indicates that investigators believe the incident occurred on Friday night, rather than Saturday morning.