VICTORIA -- RCMP from two different island communities are asking for help locating two missing people, a man and a woman.

The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating Donovan Roloson, 32, who has not been seen since Jan. 22.

Police say that Roloson had been making regular contact with friends and family up until Jan. 22 before all communication abruptly stopped. Friends of his say that it is out of character for him to not be in touch, and family members are extremely worried for his well-being.

While Roloson was last heard from on Jan. 22, he was not reported missing to RCMP until Jan. 29.

He is described as a white man who stands 5' 9" and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes and is believed to have been wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans and runners the last time he was seen. Police say that the attached photo of Roloson is recent.

Anyone who may have information on Donovan Roloson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Comox Valley RCMP also issued a missing persons release.

Mounties are asking for the public's help in locating Chelsea Poirier, 27, of Courtenay. She was last seen on Jan. 29 at her residence at approximately 3 p.m.

She is described as a white woman who stands approximately 4' 9" and weighs roughly 90 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a light-coloured rain jacket and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on Poirier's whereabouts is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.