VICTORIA -- RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Nanaimo man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violations.

Mounties are searching for Peter Ludvigson, 45, who was recently granted parole after serving the majority of his federal sentence for property-related offences.

The offences included breaking and entering, trespassing and theft.

During his parole, Ludvigson was expected to be staying at a family member’s home in Nanaimo. However, he has not been seen at the home since early May.

“His current whereabouts are unknown,” said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Thursday.

Ludvigson is described as a white man who stands 5’ 11” and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has red hair, brown eyes and several tattoos. He has a tattoo on his lower right forearm that pictures a devil with flames and multiple tattoos on his upper torso.

Anyone with information on Ludvigson’s location is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.