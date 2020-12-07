VICTORIA -- Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall on parts of Vancouver Island Monday due to an “intense frontal system” that is sweeping across B.C.’s coast.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for West and East Vancouver Island, while a special weather statement has been posted for North Vancouver Island.

In West Vancouver Island, between 120 to 150 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Monday before easing overnight.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” warns Environment Canada. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Meanwhile, in East Vancouver Island, 50 to 70 millimetres of rain is expected to fall between Nanoose Bay and Fanny Bay. Rainfall on this side of the island is expected to continue overnight before easing Tuesday morning.

In North Vancouver Island – where a special weather statement is posted – Environment Canada predicts that more than 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall across the region by Tuesday morning.

“While warning level rainfall criteria may not be reached, the total rainfall amount may still trigger localised flooding, debris flow or road washouts,” the weather agency said in its alert to residents of the north island.

For the latest updates on the weather alerts, visit Environment Canada’s website here.