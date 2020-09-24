VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Nanaimo have arrested a man they call a "prolific property offender" who is the subject of "upwards of 20 criminal investigations" in cities and towns across Vancouver Island.

Austin Carlson-McPherson was arrested Tuesday following the execution of a search warrant at his home on Cranberry Avenue in Nanaimo, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

Police said they found and seized two firearms, stolen mail, personal identification, passports and a portable debit machine during their search.

The debit machine is believed to have been stolen from Port Renfrew earlier this year, police said, adding that many of the investigations involving Carlson-McPherson relate to alleged crimes in Sooke, Port Renfrew and Duncan.

In Nanaimo, RCMP recommend charges of possessing stolen property - including bump keys and keys belonging to Canada Post - as well as breaking and entering, eight counts of driving while prohibited, flight from police and theft.

Nanaimo RCMP said they have recommended more than 15 charges against the 24-year-old.

Police said Carlson-McPherson has been remanded until Friday and investigators are in the process of returning the recovered property to its rightful owners.