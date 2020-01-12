VICTORIA -- Power went out to more than 2,500 households in Langford on Sunday evening.

BC Hydro said the outage started just after 5 p.m. and affected 2,515 customers.

The outage ran north of Walfred Road, south of the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Ravens View Road and west of Pickford Road.

BC Hydro said the cause of the outage was a downed wire. Witness Kira Lennox told CTV News Vancouver Island she didn't see any trees down in the area. She said she thought the wires were down because a vehicle had crashed into a hydro pole.

For updates on the outage visit BC Hydro’s website.