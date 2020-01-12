Power knocked out in Langford Sunday night
Published Sunday, January 12, 2020 6:19PM PST Last Updated Sunday, January 12, 2020 6:49PM PST
BC Hydro said the cause of the outage was a downed wire. (Facebook/Kira Lennox)
VICTORIA -- Power went out to more than 2,500 households in Langford on Sunday evening.
BC Hydro said the outage started just after 5 p.m. and affected 2,515 customers.
The outage ran north of Walfred Road, south of the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Ravens View Road and west of Pickford Road.
BC Hydro said the cause of the outage was a downed wire. Witness Kira Lennox told CTV News Vancouver Island she didn't see any trees down in the area. She said she thought the wires were down because a vehicle had crashed into a hydro pole.
For updates on the outage visit BC Hydro’s website.
