VICTORIA -- One man is facing charges after Mounties say they seized a handgun, drugs and a stack of cash on northern Vancouver Island.

The Port Hardy RCMP say their officers were checking a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway 19 near Bear Cove Highway shortly after midnight on Feb. 17.

Inside the vehicle, police found a 61-year-old Port Hardy man and a 41-year-old Port Alice woman, police said in a statement Thursday.

Officers discovered open liquor in the vehicle and drug paraphernalia at the male’s feet, police said.

A search of the vehicle turned up some suspected cocaine on the man, while inside the car officers found more suspected cocaine, a variety of pills, a large quantity of cannabis, a loaded pistol and cash in excess of $12,000, according to the RCMP.

The man was later released on a court document related to the firearm offences and the female was released unconditionally.

Police continue to investigate the drug offences and both vehicle occupants may face future charges related to the suspected drugs and cash discovered in the vehicle, police said.