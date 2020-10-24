VICTORIA -- Tofino’s mayor, Josie Osborne, will be stepping down from her municipal post after a convincing win in Saturday’s provincial election.

The NDP candidate for Mid Island–Pacific Rim took an early and commanding lead.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Osborne was well over 1,000 votes ahead of her nearest competitor.

Osborne has previously told CTV News Vancouver Island that she would not continue on as Tofino’s mayor if elected in the provincial election.

The riding was NDP territory ahead of Osborne’s win with MLA Scott Fraser winning in landslide fashion in 2017.

Fraser decided not to seek re-election this year.