VICTORIA -- An annual restaurant program that showcases some of the best establishments in Victoria is returning for three weeks, beginning Thursday.

Dine Around and Stay In Town Victoria is a yearly program that features three-course meals at local restaurants for discount prices. The event also features lower rates for popular hotels and other accommodations, such as bed and breakfasts.

Overall, 50 Victoria restaurants are offering three-course dinners at prices ranging from $20 to $60 per person.

Destination Greater Victoria is reminding restaurant-goers that current provincial health orders restrict diners to only eating with their own household. Or, if someone lives alone, they are allowed to visit a restaurant with up to two other people who make up their pandemic bubble.

“Due to COVID-19, we are working with restaurants and catering suppliers to ensure proper protocols are in place and food service is delivered within safety guidelines,” reads the Tourism Victoria website.

“By following public health advice, we will help to ensure everyone can enjoy the best that Greater Victoria’s restaurants and hotels have to offer in 2021.”

Dine Around and Stay In Town will run from Jan. 14 to Feb. 7.

Further information on the 50 restaurants participating in Dine Around, and for promo codes to participating hotels, visit Tourism Victoria’s website here.