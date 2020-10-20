VICTORIA -- Police and workplace safety investigators were at the scene of a fatal tree-pruning incident in Oak Bay on Tuesday.

Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties said a young man died while cutting a tree on McNeill Avenue near Byng Street Tuesday morning.

"Tragically, it is the scene of a sudden death of young man who was tree cutting," Bernoties said on Twitter.

"It is not suspicious, however, detectives and forensic ident are also at scene as it is worksafe incident," he added.

WorkSafeBC says it was notified of a workplace fatality at the site around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. A safety officer was deployed to the scene.

Pedestrians and vehicles were restricted from the area for much of the day. A Tomahawk Tree Services Ltd. truck and employees were at the scene at the time of the incident.