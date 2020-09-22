VICTORIA -- Several agencies are investigating following sudden death of a man at a construction site in downtown Victoria Tuesday.

First responders were first called to the Customs House construction site, located at 888 Government Street near the inner harbour, at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Crews could be seen providing first aid and CPR to someone on the property Tuesday afternoon.

Around that time, Victoria police closed the 800-block of Government Street to traffic as first responders attended to the scene.

Later, police confirmed that they were investigating the sudden death of someone at the worksite.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and those affected by this incident,” said VicPD in a release. “Victims Services are available by calling 250-995-7351, or 24 hours through Victim Link at 1-800-563-0808.”

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed with CTV News that it has been notified of the incident.

Meanwhile, WorkSafeBC says that it has been made aware of the incident and has since assigned a prevention officer to review the scene.

The 800-block of Government Street remains closed at this time as the investigation continues.

“This file is in the early stages of the investigation,” said Victoria police. “We will provide further updates as soon as we are able.”