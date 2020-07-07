VICTORIA -- Mounties with the West Shore RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a pair of women who allegedly shoplifted more than $3,000 worth of beauty products from a Shopper Drug Mart in Langford.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Friday at the store located at 300-2945 Jacklin Rd.

Police say that the two women were allegedly seen on camera stealing a “significant amount” of high-end cosmetic products.

The first suspect is described as a South Asian woman who is approximately 40 to 45 years who stands 5’ 6” with a medium build. She has long dark hair and was wearing a black top, black pants, a black jacket and white runners at the time. She was also carrying a large orange purse.

The second suspect is described as a South Asian woman who is approximately 20 to 25 years old. She stands roughly 5’ 6” with a slim build. At the time, she had dark hair worn in a bun and was wearing a black puffy coat, dark pants and black and white converse runners. She was also carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on the women is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.