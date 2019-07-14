Police release sketch of man who allegedly kissed teen's neck on Galloping Goose Trail
West Shore RCMP have released this forensic sketch of the suspect. (West Shore RCMP)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 2:46PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, July 19, 2019 4:32PM PDT
West Shore RCMP have released a sketch of their person of interest in an alleged sexual assault on the Galloping Goose Trail.
The incident took place on Tuesday, July 9, on a section of the trail near Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road in Langford.
Police say a 16-year-old girl was walking the trail at around 1 p.m. when she was approached by a man who asked her for directions.
After she gave him directions, the man shook her hand and pulled her into a hug, police said. He began kissing her neck before she pushed him away, at which point he thanked her and left.
Mounties are looking for a South Asian man in his 20s or 30s who speaks with an accent. He is described as five feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds with dark skin, a beard, brown eyes and dark wavy hair.
He was wearing a dark puffy jacket, dark jeans, and a dark T-shirt at the time of the incident, and he had a bicycle, police said.
Anyone who believes they can identify this man is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report anonymously.