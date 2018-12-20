Pair of sex assaults in Victoria may be connected, police say
On Dec. 13, officers were called to the Galloping Goose Trail near Gorge Road East after a victim reported a man grabbed her. Dec. 20, 2018 (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 6:27PM PST
Victoria police are investigating two sexual assaults they say may be connected.
The first happened on Dec. 4 in the area of Burnside Road and Carroll Street.
Police say a woman got off the bus when an unknown man ran up behind her and slapped her on the buttocks.
The man is described as Caucasian, 5’6”, with a slim build. He was wearing a brown, red and beige knitted cap with stripes and a dark top with dark pants.
A week later on Dec. 13, officers were called to the Galloping Goose Trail near Gorge Road East for a similar incident. The victim reported a man grabbed her.
He is described as 5’4” with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie at the time.
Police say both victims were not “physically hurt.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at (250) 995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.