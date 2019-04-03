

CTV Vancouver Island





West Shore Mounties say they're searching for a knife-wielding man who robbed another man on the Galloping Goose trail.

The robbery was reported at around 1 p.m. and took place on the trail near the west end of Rowils Crescent near Glen Lake in Langford, according to police.

The man was brandishing a knife when he demanded the victim's bag, said investigators. The victim wasn't injured and called police after the incident.

West Shore RCMP officers including a bike unit and police dog have responded to the area to search for the robber.

He's described as a black man with a medium build, between 30 and 40 years old and 6'3" tall. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and pants.

The attacker was last seen heading toward the boardwalk at Glen Lake, RCMP said.

Anyone who sees the man is asked not to approach him and call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.