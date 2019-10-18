

Ian Holliday, CTV Vancouver Island





VANCOUVER - Mounties in Langford are investigating a reported stabbing on a walking trail in the city.

West Shore RCMP said in a release Friday that the incident happened on Oct. 11 at 9:55 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed in the back while walking on the paved E&N Rail Trail near Station Avenue. He was headed toward the Langford bus exchange, police said.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery, according to RCMP.

Officers searched the area extensively after the stabbing and used a police dog, but were unable to locate a suspect, police said.

Mounties describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s with blond hair. He stands roughly 6'4" and was wearing blue jeans and a black or grey hooded sweatshirt at the time of the stabbing.

West Shore RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or who was near the bus exchange at the time and has dash cam video is asked to contact investigators.

Tips can be provided via the West Shore RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.