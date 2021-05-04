VICTORIA -- Campbell River RCMP say a man's licence has been suspended and his truck has been impounded after he nearly struck a pedestrian who was crossing at a marked crosswalk last week.

Mounties say the incident occurred on April 27 near the intersection of 8th Street and England Avenue in Courtenay.

At the time, an RCMP officer was parked on the side of the road when he reportedly saw two pedestrians activate the lights of a marked crosswalk and begin to cross.

Soon after, the Mountie heard a vehicle approaching and watched as a Ford F350 pickup truck drove through the crosswalk, nearly striking a pedestrian who was wearing "light-coloured clothing," according to RCMP.

Police say the officer pulled over the truck, at which point he noticed the driver was showing signs of alcohol impairment.

The driver was given a breath test, which he failed, according to RCMP. The driver was then served a 90-day driving ban and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days. He also received a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian, police say.

"This incident is another reminder about the dangers of impaired driving," said Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer for BC RCMP Traffic Services, in a release Monday. "As it happens, the entire incident was captured on the officer’s in-car video camera, with which most traffic cars are equipped."

"Police urge all drivers to drive sober and, if you do consume anything that can impair your ability to drive, please find alternate ways to get home, including public transit, taxi, or a sober, licensed friend," he said.