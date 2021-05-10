VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating after a man was found lying on the ground with apparent stab wounds over the weekend.

Victoria police say they were called to a parking lot near the corner of Yates Street and Broad Street on Saturday morning for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say a passerby spotted the man lying on the ground shortly before 9:45 a.m. When the passerby approached the man, the man called out for help and said he had been stabbed.

The passerby called 911 and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Police say the victim was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Meanwhile, officers spoke with the victim and several witnesses. Investigators say that the victim was stabbed by two men and evidence was collected at the scene, including a knife.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.