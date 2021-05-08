Advertisement
Man arrested, weapons seized after disconnected 911 call in Beacon Hill Park
Published Saturday, May 8, 2021 6:59PM PDT
Share:
VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria say they arrested a man and seized two replica firearms and a crossbow after receiving a 911 call from someone who hung up without providing contact information Friday night.
The caller reported that a man was pointing a gun at another man in Beacon Hill Park, Victoria police said in a news release Saturday.
Officers rushed to the scene around 9 p.m. and located a man who matched the suspect description. Police said he had "returned to a nearby motorhome."
Officers called the suspect out of the vehicle took him into custody at gunpoint, police said.
After arresting the man, police seized two replica firearms and a crossbow.
Police are asking people who were near the children's farm or petting zoo area in Beacon Hill Park between 8:45 and 9:15 p.m. Friday to speak with officers if they haven't already.
The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been recommended, so far, police said.