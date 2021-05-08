VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria say they arrested a man and seized two replica firearms and a crossbow after receiving a 911 call from someone who hung up without providing contact information Friday night.

The caller reported that a man was pointing a gun at another man in Beacon Hill Park, Victoria police said in a news release Saturday.

Officers rushed to the scene around 9 p.m. and located a man who matched the suspect description. Police said he had "returned to a nearby motorhome."

Officers called the suspect out of the vehicle took him into custody at gunpoint, police said.

After arresting the man, police seized two replica firearms and a crossbow.

Police are asking people who were near the children's farm or petting zoo area in Beacon Hill Park between 8:45 and 9:15 p.m. Friday to speak with officers if they haven't already.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been recommended, so far, police said.