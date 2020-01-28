VICTORIA -- A wind warning is in effect for northern Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii.

Environment Canada issued the warning Tuesday afternoon, saying very strong wind gusts could cause damage to property as a low-pressure system moves across the Gulf of Alaska overnight.

A sharp cold front is expected to accompany the system, producing "very strong southeasterly winds," the weather service said in a statement.

Winds are expected to reach up to 120 km/h late Tuesday evening over Haida Gwaii and coastal communities stretching from Prince Rupert to Port Hardy.

"Once the cold front passes, winds will shift quickly to gusty southwesterlies overnight for Haida Gwaii and early Wednesday morning for Port Hardy," Environment Canada said.

The weather service says damage to roofs and windows could occur and high winds may topple trees.

To report severe weather, residents can send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.