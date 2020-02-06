VICTORIA -- One person was sent to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries following a rollover crash in Victoria early Thursday morning.

Victoria police say that officers responded to the single vehicle crash just after midnight near the intersection of Burnside Road East and Finlayson Street.

VicPD says that impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time.

Meanwhile, the Victoria Fire Department says that while the vehicle did roll over, the incident overall was considered minor.