

The Canadian Press





Opponents of logging in B.C.'s old growth forests are staging demonstrations outside the offices of 16 provincial politicians today.

Rallies are being held at offices including those of Premier John Horgan, Finance Minister Carole James and other MLA's ranging from Shirley Bond in Prince George to Linda Larsen in Oliver.

Protesters will also gather outside the Township of Langley City Hall.

The Sierra Club says the protests are part of a province-wide day of action highlighting the plight of B.C.'s old-growth forests as well as the need for science-based protection of old growth stands, similar to solutions reached in the Great Bear Rainforest agreements.