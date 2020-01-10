VICTORIA -- Police in Oak Bay are recommending charges after a 19-year-old man allegedly drove into a tree in a city park.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday in Queen's Park, next to the Oak Bay Marina.

Police say the man and his passenger suffered only minor injuries.

Police arrived at the scene and "quickly determined that there were reasonable grounds to suspect drug use by driver," according to Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

Police are recommending charges of impaired driving, but say alcohol and cannabis use are not suspected in the case.

Investigators also believe the same vehicle was the subject of an earlier call about a possible impaired driver.