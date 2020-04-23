VICTORIA -- No injuries have been reported following a T-bone collision involving an impaired driver in Saanich, according to police.

The crash occurred at roughly 4 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Quadra Street and Union Road.

Police say that a driver, when attempting to make a left-hand turn, pulled out in front of a car, causing the collision.

When police arrived at the scene, officers say the driver displayed signs of impairment. Police then conducted a roadside breath test, which the driver failed.

“That driver received an immediate 90-day driving prohibition and their vehicle was impounded for 30 days,” said the Saanich Police Department in a statement.

The driver is also facing a traffic violation ticket for failing to yield when making a left turn.

While police say neither driver suffered injuries in the collision, the vehicle that was not impounded had to be towed “due to extensive damage caused by the crash.”

“Collisions at intersections have the potential for very serious injuries, which fortunately was not the case here,” said the police department.

“This driver is now facing significant consequences and will not be driving on our roads for some time now.”