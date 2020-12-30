VICTORIA -- Sixteen more cases of COVID-19 have been discovered on Vancouver Island, health officials announced Wednesday, as B.C.’s top doctor announced a new temporary health measure ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Island Health has now seen 917 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic first began. Across B.C., 485 new cases and 11 more deaths related to COVID-19 were identified over the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry introduced a one-day health order that restricts when establishments can sell alcohol on New Year’s Eve.

Under the new temporary health order, all establishments that sell alcohol will be restricted from selling liquor beverages between 8 p.m., Dec. 31, and 9 a.m., Jan. 1, 2021.

The health order applies to restaurants, bars and retailers that are allowed to sell alcohol, such as grocery stores.

Henry notes that restaurants and eateries are still allowed to remain open past 8 p.m., but only for meal services.

Establishments that do not offer meal services, such as some bars, must close by 9 p.m.

