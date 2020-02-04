VANCOUVER -- There has been a new presumptive confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in British Columbia.

B.C. health officials says the latest case is a woman in her 50s who lives in the Vancouver area.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the woman had family visiting from Hubei province in China, which is at the centre of the outbreak in that country.

She says the woman's family members are still in Canada and health officials are monitoring them.

For the case to be confirmed, the results must also come back positive from tests done on samples at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, but Henry says she expects the case to be confirmed.

If it's confirmed, it would be the fifth case in Canada, with one other case in B.C. and three in Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.