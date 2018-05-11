

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria city council has approved a new paved pathway through Beacon Hill Park.

It comes as the communities of Fairfield and James Bay have been pondering ways to connect their neighbourhoods through the 75-hectare park.

They both wanted a connector through the park for bike and pedestrian traffic, something that would serve students, visitors and area residents.

At first it was unclear where the funds would come from, but it ended up being the Capital Region's sewage treatment plant project that made it happen.

"We called each other one day and said we were both working on this, and that seemed to be the same day the CRD gave James Bay and Fairfield $100,000 as our share of the sewage project," said David Biltek of the Fairfield Land Use Committee.

The pathway, which will use part of an existing trail to connect Michigan Street to Oliphant Avenue, will be widened and transformed into a multi-purpose path allowing cyclists to safely use the path.

The timeline for completion of the project is still up in the air.