Another case of measles has been confirmed in Greater Victoria, bringing the total number of recent infections on Vancouver Island to six.

Island Health announced Wednesday it had confirmed the latest measles patient on the South Island – the third case since Monday.

The health authority is warning shoppers at the Royal Oak shopping centre they may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease if they passed through common areas of the mall, including washrooms, between 8:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 26 and 27.

This latest case of measles does not appear to be related to the previous cases, according to Island Health.

The health authority is asking people who may have been exposed to measles to monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Anyone who develops these symptoms is asked to contact their health care provider before visiting them so they can take precautions to prevent transmission to others.

Those who are born after 1970 and have never had the measles infection, or who did not have two doses of vaccine, are at highest risk of measles, and Island Health encourages them to get fully immunized.

Measles immunization is free for everyone.

In the past five weeks, Island Health has administered more than 3,500 measles vaccinations, which is more than double the previous year.