Police have confirmed new details about the crash that shutdown the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours in Goldstream Park last week.

According to officials, the fuel truck that ended up on its side had been travelling south and the van that collided with it was travelling north.

The woman driving the van was seriously injured in the crash and as of Monday was fully out of a medically induced coma, her family says.

Investigators are not sharing any other specifics about what led up to the crash.

The lengthy Malahat closure had the premier wondering out loud if we need another route.

John Horgan said he was going to speak with his transportation minister on Monday.

However during Question Period, the minister only reiterated the E&N rail line is being studied, even though Horgan had already said he thinks the south island rail is dead.

“We’re investing a record amount in B.C. transit …we’re looking at how …we can ensure that people can travel safely and quickly from the western communities, which are some of Canada’s fastest growing communities, using the E&N corridor,” said Transportation Minister Claire Trevena.

Following the crash Horgan said he would look into options for alternate routes, including a bridge across the Saanich Inlet.