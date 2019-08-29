

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





The BC Wildfire Service is reminding residents to be careful with their campfires this Labour Day long weekend, saying the majority of wildfires this summer were sparked by humans.

According to the province, the BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug 28, which burned through over 21,141 hectares of wilderness.

In total, 57 per cent of those fires were caused by humans, according to the service.

The province recommends that people keep a shovel or at least eight litres of water on hand to extinguish campfires, and to avoid lighting fires in windy conditions. The province also reminds residents to keep campfires smaller than a half-metre wide and a half-metre tall.

"I hope that all British Columbians can enjoy the Labour Day long weekend with friends and family,” said B.C. Forests Minister Doug Donaldson a statement.

“While this fire season hasn’t been as active as the past two summers, we still need everyone to remain vigilant and act responsibly.”

A full list of the BC Wildfire Service's safety tips can be found here.