NDP’s Rachel Blaney projected winner in North Island-Powell River
Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 7:44PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 9:27PM PDT
NDP incumbent MP Rachel Blaney is projected to win the North Island-Powell River riding.
Blaney defeated challengers Shelley Downey (Conservative), Peter Schwarzhoff (Liberal) and Mark de Brujin (Green Party).
Blaney was first elected in 2015 and has since served as the NDP’s critic for seniors and veterans affairs.