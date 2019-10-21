VICTORIA -- At the Green Party’s national campaign headquarters in Victoria, hopeful candidates and their supporters are poised for a party tonight.

After casting her ballot early Monday morning in Sidney, Green leader Elizabeth May will be joined by several Green candidates from Vancouver Island at Victoria’s Crystal Garden conference centre.

The Green’s currently have two federal seats. One is occupied by May, while the other is Nanaimo-Ladysmith incumbent Paul Manly.

Premilinary results indicate Green candidate Jenica Atwin will be elected in the riding of Fredericton, NB.

Follow CTV Vancouver Island’s Rob Buffam's latest updates from the Green headquarters below: