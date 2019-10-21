New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor is projected to win the Vancouver Island riding of Cowichan-Malahat-Langford with 37 per cent of the vote.

The victory was predicted after 75 of 242 polls had reported.

The 40-year-old MacGregor was named the NDP's Critic for Agriculture, and lives with his wife and three girls on a small farm in the Cowichan Valley.

Before getting elected in 2015, MacGregor worked as the constituency assistant for previous NDP MP Jean Crowder.