NDP incumbent Randall Garrison projected winner in Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke
Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 8:37PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 10:51PM PDT
VICTORIA -- NDP incumbent MP Randall Garrison is projected to win again in the Vancouver Island riding of Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke.
As of 9:30 p.m. Garrison was leading over Green candidate David Merner in second place.Garrison was first elected into the job in 2011.
Before that, he served as a city councillor for the Township of Esquimalt and was a key proponent for the municipality’s living-wage policy.
His campaign platform focused on affordable housing, employment and protecting the environment.
Garrison is the NDP’s official LGBTQ spokesperson and lives in Esquimalt with his partner Terry.