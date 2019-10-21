

Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- NDP incumbent MP Randall Garrison is projected to win again in the Vancouver Island riding of Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke.

As of 9:30 p.m. Garrison was leading over Green candidate David Merner in second place.Garrison was first elected into the job in 2011.

Before that, he served as a city councillor for the Township of Esquimalt and was a key proponent for the municipality’s living-wage policy.

His campaign platform focused on affordable housing, employment and protecting the environment.

Garrison is the NDP’s official LGBTQ spokesperson and lives in Esquimalt with his partner Terry.