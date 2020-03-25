VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly broke in to a daycare Monday morning.

The break-and-enter took place at approximately 8 a.m. at the Jolly Jumper Daycare, located at 1135 Dufferin Cr.

Police say that the building’s caretaker and one daycare employee were just beginning to open up the property at the time of the incident.

The pair told police that they first noticed that the daycare’s cash box had been altered.

The caretaker and employee then began to hear noises coming from the building’s second floor, before suddenly seeing a man jump out of a second-storey window.

Police say that the caretaker was able to take two pictures of the suspect as he fled the area.

Nanaimo RCMP members arrived at the scene but were unable to locate the man.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.