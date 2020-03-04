VICTORIA -- A 29-year-old Nanaimo man is facing several child pornography charges following a lengthy investigation by mid-island RCMP.

Nanaimo RCMP first launched an investigation into the man in May 2018 after the British Columbia Integrated Child Exploitation Unit provided the detachment with information.

The investigation then led to a search warrant being executed on the man's residence in September 2018. The search led to the discovery of several items that were seized by police and later used to support charges laid against him.

Tori Bruce Schild was arrested at his home on Feb. 27 on charges related to possessing, downloading and distributing child pornography. No local victims were identified over the course of the investigation.

Schild appeared on the same day in Nanaimo provincial court. He has since been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court again on March 10.

"Our officers are dedicated and extremely knowledgeable in the techniques and software used by offenders who attempt to mask their online identities," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

"The message is clear - there is nowhere to hide, and if you are involved in these activities, the next knock on your door could be from the police."