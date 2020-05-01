VICTORIA -- The five missing crew members aboard a military helicopter that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday are now presumed dead, according to the Canadian Forces.

One of the crew members, Capt. Kevin Hagen, was from Nanaimo.

The pilot’s brother, Kyle Hagen, told CTV News on Thursday that “Kevin was a perfect brother.” He said that he was “truly loyal, compassionate, accepting and supportive.”

Kyle referred to his brother as “my closest friend,” and said, “I miss him beyond words.”

According School District 61 teacher Thomas Turnbull, Hagen was a graduate of Lambrick Park Secondary School.

Turnbull says that Hagen was a "great student and musician" who was also an air cadet while in high school.

Meanwhile, Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog says that the loss is felt by the entire Mid-Island community.

“I think that all of us in this community, particularly with the presences of so many cadets and others in our community who have served this country, that it really touches home for people in Nanaimo,” he said.

“That someone so young who had committed his career and his life to service of his country should pass this way is a tragedy that is felt by all of us.”

The Canadian Forces say that more remains have been discovered but cannot be identified yet.

The body of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough was previously recovered from the wreckage.

The helicopter, deployed aboard the frigate HMCS Fredericton on a NATO mission, went down while concluding a training exercise.

