A truck driver learned to clear snow off his vehicle the hard way after Nanaimo Mounties nailed him with a $109 fine.

Officers noticed the pickup truck, with its back window and license plate completely obscured by snow, driving down Rutherford Road Wednesday morning.

Const. Gary O'Brien said Mounties pulled over the vehicle and educated the driver on the importance of clearing snow off his vehicle.

They also issued him a $109 fine for Driving While View Obstructed under the Motor Vehicle Act.

"Our guys have been diligently stopping as many vehicles as possible," said O'Brien. "We're seeing it quite a bit. The drivers here are just not familiar with snow conditions."

He said failing to clear snow off your vehicle isn't just a hazard to other drivers on the road, it can also pose danger to pedestrians, cyclists and the drivers themselves.

"As the inside of the cabin warms up, snow falls onto the front of the windshield," O'Brien said.

With more snow in the forecast for east Vancouver Island including Nanaimo, O'Brien shared some simple advice.

"Don't drive," he said. "Seriously, it comes down to if you're not comfortable driving in snow, don't drive in snow."