

CTV Vancouver Island





A group of bold bungee jumpers leaped 150 feet off a Nanaimo bridge – in the buff – to raise money for a B.C. mental health charity.

People donned their birthday suits to jump off the bridge at WildPlay Nanaimo for the Victoria branch of B.C.'s Schizophrenia Society.

"It has to do with standing in solidarity with the difficulty and the challenges and the fear that people have on a daily basis that live with mental illness, just to get out in the community and live their lives," said organizer Paula Roumeliotis. "It's about symbolically jumping over that bridge with them."

The tongue-in-cheek slogan for the event was "Free from stigma, fear, and your pants."

All the money raised goes directly to funding local programs including one-on-one peer support for people living with mental illness.