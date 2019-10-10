Traffic along the McKenzie interchange project is scheduled to move onto the new bridge above Highway 1 starting Thursday evening.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, commuters travelling across McKenzie Avenue to Admirals Road will begin using the new bridge at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

With traffic redirected, crews will finish excavating the construction area of Highway 1. During this time, motorists can expect lane closures down to a single lane overnight as painting is completed on the road.

According to the province, the overnight work will be completed before the morning rush of traffic begins.

Meanwhile, last week, new traffic signal timing tests were conducted at the interchange. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says that it will continue to monitor the new signal timing and adjust it as necessary after motorists are redirected to the bridge to ensure that traffic is moving as efficiently as possible.

Traffic on Highway 1 under the new McKenzie interchange bridge is expected to be free-flowing by this winter.

The province is reminding drivers to use caution while travelling through the area and to obey all signs and posted speed limits.