VICTORIA -- The B.C. government says most students will return to school for full-time in-person classes in September.

The restart will see students from kindargarten through to Grade 12 back in class on Sept. 8.

“The classroom is an essential part of a child’s social, academic and mental development, and that’s why we are working hard to ensure students can safely spend the next school year with their teachers and classmates,” said Education Minister Rob Fleming on Wednesday.

As part of the school restart, students will be divided into “learning groups” which are comprised of a consistent group of students and staff members.

According to the provincial government, the consistency of learning groups will help reduce the risk of transmission spreading quickly within a school and will help health authorities perform faster contact tracing, should a COVID-19 exposure be found.

Meanwhile, the B.C. government plans to spend $45.6 million to help schools prepare for the school year.

The funding will go towards covering increased cleaning expenses, the installation of more hand-washing stations and for supplies like masks.

As schools reopen to in-person learning, staff, students and their families are asked to monitor themselves daily for symptoms of COVID-19 and to remain at home if they feel at all unwell.

The B.C. government says it is continuing to develop operating guidelines for schools, which are being informed by a steering committee that includes teachers, parents, support staff, Indigenous rightsholders, the public health sector and other relevant parties.

The province says that families can expect to hear from their school district or independent school for further updates on their specific facilities as the summer progresses.

Details on learning groups, schedules and enrolment information is slated to be released on Aug. 26 across the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.