New tax considered for Galloping Goose Trail upgrades

The busiest pedestrian and bike trail in Greater Victoria is in need of some major upgrades, and the Capital Regional District is considering a new tax to pay for them.

About 6.6 kilometres of the Galloping Goose Trail, between the Selkirk Trestle and Uptown, is slated for widening and increased lighting. The upgrade would create separate lanes for pedestrians and cyclists along some of the more narrow sections.

The project was originally pitched in 2021, but has been stalled due to lack of funding.

The upgrades will cost $14 million, and a district-wide tax levy is under consideration to foot the bill.

“The lead option, of course, is to continue to pursue senior government funding,” said Dean Murdock, CRD transportation committee chair.

“Other forms of taxation, that may be required, or perhaps other types of fees or revenues, that could be applied in order to build up that service for maintenance and enhancement of the trails.”

A report will be released to the CRD transportation committee on July 19 exploring the funding options—including grants and taxes—and potential next steps.