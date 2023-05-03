B.C. invests $2.5 million in new biomedical research facility

A technician at Starfish Medical in Saanich programs a respirator in October 2020. A technician at Starfish Medical in Saanich programs a respirator in October 2020.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Can gene-editing cure HIV? New study eliminates virus in mice

The possibility of using gene-editing to eliminate HIV is growing stronger, according to a group of researchers who have successfully combined gene-editing with antiretroviral drugs to cure animals of HIV — a feat they have now pulled off more than once.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario