Sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting being upgraded near schools in Langford

Eight active transportation-related infrastructure projects are now on the books in Langford, all of which are centred around schools within the municipality.

“These projects will provide safer routes to school and overall connectivity for the residents throughout the city,” said Scott Goodmanson, the mayor of Langford.

The projects include infill sidewalk expansions, bike lanes, and in some cases, improved lighting and street parking.

“If we can provide these networks and these paths that will help provide safer routes for people throughout the day and night, then this is a win-win for everyone,” said Goodmanson.

The projects will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase is expected to cost nearly $3.2 million and be complete by the end of 2024.

During that phase, Treanor Avenue connecting Lakewood Elementary School will see sidewalks, additional street lighting and drainage improvements.

Atkins Road near Savory Elementary School will also get sidewalks.

Matson Road near Ruth King Elementary School will receive formalized parallel parking, a new pedestrian path and sidewalks.

Atkins Road near Savory Elementary School in Langford, B.C., is shown. A new sidewalk will be built in order to keep children travelling to and from school each day safe from vehicle traffic. $250,000 will be provided for the Matson Road upgrade through the Sooke School District, coinciding with the Ruth King expansion project that is currently underway.

“There is a contribution that is part of our pre-fabricated modular upgrades and additions,” said Amanda Dowh, Board Chair for the Sooke School District.

Phase two will cost $2.65 million and will be completed by the end of 2025.

Upgrades include sidewalks near Millstream Elementary School as well as formalized parking along Hoylake Avenue.

Happy Valley Road near Happy Valley School will also see sidewalks connecting the school to the Galloping Goose Trail. Hazelwood Road will get a crosswalk.

Along Glen Lake Road, bike lanes and a sidewalk will be added connecting Belmont High School all the way through to Highway 14.

“Veterans and Goldstream improvements include refuge areas for pedestrians and bicycles to come up behind the curb,” Katelyn Balzer, director of engineering and public works for the City of Langford.

That busy intersection is commonly travelled by students heading to and from David Cameron Elementary School.

“It’s a combination of infill, it’s a combination of multi-use,” said Goodmanson.