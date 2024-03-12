Man hospitalized after shooting in Saanich
The Saanich Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night. Police aren’t saying where the shooting took place, but say information has led them to the Galloping Goose Trail near the McKenzie Road Interchange.
As soon as the sun came up on Tuesday, the Greater Victoria Public Safety Unit began their sweeps of the area behind Marigold Elementary School and Spectrum Community School in Saanich.
Around a dozen officers could be seen combing the area on either side of the Goose, looking for evidence.
The call came in at 6:30 p.m. Monday that a male was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He is expected to make a full recovery and is currently being treated in hospital.
A K9 unit was dispatched, including multiple officers, to a scene that the SPD isn’t disclosing at this time.
The department says that their initial investigation led them to the area near the McKenzie Interchange. Due to the dwindling daylight, the decision was made to continue investigating Tuesday morning.
“We had information that led us to that area of the Galloping Goose Trail and we felt that further follow-up and investigation was needed in that area,” said Insp. Damian Kowalewich of the SPD. “We called in special units to help us with that.”
“Now we are trying to determine exactly all circumstances surrounding this male who was the recipient of a gunshot wound,” he continued.
Police say they don’t believe this was a random shooting and that there is currently no risk to the community.
The stretch of the Galloping Goose was reopened at noon on Tuesday.
No arrests have been made and one man remains in hospital.
