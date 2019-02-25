Missing Nanaimo man found dead
Scot Labelle, 43, was found dead Saturday, Feb. 23.
Nanaimo RCMP say the body of a missing man has been found.
Scot Labelle, 43, had no fixed address and was last seen by caregivers on Jan. 4.
Labelle's body was found Sunday in a wooded area north of the city, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.
Police said Monday that foul play was not suspected in Labelle's death. The RCMP have turned over the investigation to the BC Coroners Service.