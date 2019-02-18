

Missing for well over a month, Nanaimo RCMP are asking for any information which may help locate 43-year-old Scot Labelle.

Labelle, who has no fixed address, has not been seen by friends, or care givers since Jan. 4.

Mounties says they have made numerous attempts to drum up information about Labelle, but so far have been unable to secure anything helpful about his disappearance.

Police say there is no indication that Labelle was leaving the city. Investigators say Scot also goes by the nick-name Scotty.

Scot Labelle is a white male, 5 ft. 7, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He often carries a large backpack and usually wears camouflage clothing. If you know the whereabouts of Scot Labelle, please contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.