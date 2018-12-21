

CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing Thursday morning.

Mabel James-Jones left her family home the morning of Dec. 20 and has not returned.

Family and friends are "extremely worried" for her safety and well-being, RCMP said.

She's described as Indigenous, 4'11", 120 pounds with long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a shiny black jacket, white shirt and black boots.

Mounties say they've had no luck finding her despite conducting extensive patrols in the city.

Anyone who knows James-Jones' whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2018-46691, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.