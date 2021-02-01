COURTENAY -- The search for a man in Tahsis, B.C. concluded successfully on Sunday thanks to the efforts of RCMP, search and rescue volunteers and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Cpl. Kim Rutherford of the Nootka Sound RCMP says a member of the public contacted police after being concerned about a person’s behaviour out in public. However, police were not able to locate the individual when they initially searched for him.

“We had serious concerns for the health and safety of this individual,” Rutherford said. But, given the area’s location, extra assistance was required.

“We were doing an urban search but because Tahsis is right on the water and right in the mountains and the trees, we used the helicopter and the Canadian Coast Guard to assist us with those searches so that the RCMP members and SAR could focus on an urban search,” she said.

Rutherford says searchers were able to eventually identify a home where the individual was located and police were able to make contact with the person.

“The Nootka Sound RCMP was very appreciative of the Comox Valley Search and Rescue and Campbell River Search and Rescue, as well as the Canadian Coast Guard for their assistance,” said Rutherford.